Play Studio's profile
Lumafield
Play Studio
Behance.net
Lumafield
Lumafield has proven itself a pioneer in the world of 3D imaging with Neptune, the world’s first accessible X-Ray CT scanner for engineers.

Play created a design system to honor their innovation. The logo mark expresses the three-dimensional XYZ axes in 2D, creating a striking crosshairs effect. A vibrant color palette is derived from Neptune’s CT scan maps. The Monument Grotesk type family invokes a sensibility of technical knowledge and trust. Lastly, a tagline unites the system with its echo of an engineer’s calling to Look Within.
art direction brand identity design system logo user interface Web Design
art direction brand identity design system logo user interface Web Design
art direction brand identity design system logo user interface Web Design
art direction brand identity design system logo user interface Web Design
art direction brand identity design system logo user interface Web Design
art direction brand identity design system logo user interface Web Design
art direction brand identity design system logo user interface Web Design
art direction brand identity design system logo user interface Web Design
art direction brand identity design system logo user interface Web Design
art direction brand identity design system logo user interface Web Design
Lumafield
Published:
Play Studio's profile

Owner

Play Studio's profile
San Francisco, CA, USA

Lumafield

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields