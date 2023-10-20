Lumafield has proven itself a pioneer in the world of 3D imaging with Neptune, the world’s first accessible X-Ray CT scanner for engineers.



Play created a design system to honor their innovation. The logo mark expresses the three-dimensional XYZ axes in 2D, creating a striking crosshairs effect. A vibrant color palette is derived from Neptune’s CT scan maps. The Monument Grotesk type family invokes a sensibility of technical knowledge and trust. Lastly, a tagline unites the system with its echo of an engineer’s calling to Look Within.