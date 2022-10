As the oldest B2B agency in the US, Omnicom-owned Doremus+Co has a century-long tradition of taking a non-traditional approach to B2B advertising. We created a visual identity system that honors their legacy while contemporizing it with a fittingly unexpected playfulness. A colorful and shapely new type system is implemented across the redesigned website, business cards and other collateral to instantly convey the message that Doremus is not your everyday B2B agency.