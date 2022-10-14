Blog
Belif EP.06 - Paradise
3D after effects animation belif branding Character design Korea motion design motiongraphic wootcreative
WOOT Creative produced Paradise animations depicting BELIF's worldview series.
2d character design was handled by SUPERFICTION, and all other works were handled by WOOT Creative.

WOOT Creative

Creative Director - Goh seongwoo
Plan - Goh seongwoo, Oh hyojin, Kim Heewon
Artwork - Goh seongwoo, Kim Heewon, Oh hyojin, Lee yuseok
Character modeling - Oh eunsae
Character texture - Oh eunsae, Goh seongwoo
Character rigging - Oh hyojin(Dolphin, Hippo, Tours), Lee yuseok(Jade)
Animation - Oh hyojin, Lee yuseok, Kim heewon, Goh seongwoo
Fx - Goh seongwoo(waterfall, ending waterdrop), Lee yuseok(Cylinder water)
Look dev, Edit - Goh seongwoo
Composite - Lee yuseok, Goh seongwoo
WOOT Creative

