Belif Problem Solution Film & Package Graphic Design
woot wootcreative seoul Korea belif Cosmetic Character cinema4d 3D
Belif Problem Solution
Film & Package Graphic Design

Client
LG 생활건강

WOOT Creative
Creative Director - Goh seongwoo
Lead Designer - Kim hyunjin
Plan - Lee hyunji, Goh seongwoo
Artwork - Kim hyunjin, Goh seongwoo, Lee hyunji(ending Scene)
Animation - Kim hyunjin, Goh seongwoo
lighting & Animation assist - Kim Heewon, Lee hyunji
Look dev, Composite - Goh seongwoo
Package graphic design - Kim Heewon
Sound Design - Goh seongwoo

Partner
2D Character design - Superfiction

