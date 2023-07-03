Belif Problem Solution
Film & Package Graphic Design
Film & Package Graphic Design
Client
LG 생활건강
WOOT Creative
Creative Director - Goh seongwoo
Lead Designer - Kim hyunjin
Plan - Lee hyunji, Goh seongwoo
Artwork - Kim hyunjin, Goh seongwoo, Lee hyunji(ending Scene)
Animation - Kim hyunjin, Goh seongwoo
lighting & Animation assist - Kim Heewon, Lee hyunji
Look dev, Composite - Goh seongwoo
Package graphic design - Kim Heewon
Sound Design - Goh seongwoo
Partner
2D Character design - Superfiction