LOTTE mall - West Lake Hanoi Media Content









WOOT Creative has produced 3D video content for the newly opened Lotte Department Store in Hanoi,

Vietnam, in line with the concept.





WOOT Creative





Creative Director - Goh seongwoo

Plan - Goh seongwoo, Lee hyunji

3d design - Goh seongwoo , Kim hyunjin, Oh hyojin, Lee hyunji

Scene Animation - Goh seongwoo, Kim hyunjin, Oh hyojin





Character Rigging - Lee hyunji

Character Animation - Lee hyunji, Goh seongwoo

Cloth modeling - Oh hyojin, Lee hyunji

Cloth simulation - Lee hyunji





Look dev, Compositing, Color Correction - Goh seongwoo

VFX - Goh seongwoo

Conti Sketch - Oh hyojin

Assist - Jang Hyejin



