LOTTE mall - West Lake Hanoi Media Content
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
WOOT Creative has produced 3D video content for the newly opened Lotte Department Store in Hanoi, 
Vietnam, in line with the concept.

WOOT Creative

Creative Director - Goh seongwoo
Plan - Goh seongwoo, Lee hyunji
3d design - Goh seongwoo , Kim hyunjin, Oh hyojin, Lee hyunji
Scene Animation - Goh seongwoo, Kim hyunjin, Oh hyojin

Character Rigging - Lee hyunji
Character Animation - Lee hyunji, Goh seongwoo
Cloth modeling - Oh hyojin, Lee hyunji
Cloth simulation - Lee hyunji

Look dev, Compositing, Color Correction - Goh seongwoo
VFX - Goh seongwoo
Conti Sketch - Oh hyojin
Assist - Jang Hyejin

Sound
274 Custom
Multiple Owners

LOTTE mall - West Lake Hanoi Media Content

