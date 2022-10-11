North Ammonia - Brand identity

Next generation green fuel

Global sea transport of goods constitutes 2-3% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on an annual basis. In order to keep our planet livable with a healthy environment, shipping needs to transition towards zero emissions. North Ammonia was established by Arendals Fossekompani and Grieg Maritime Group in 2021 to enable the green shift in the maritime sector.





Challenge

North Ammonia approached Mission with the desire to build a strong and visible brand. The strategy is to become Norway’s number one provider of green energy for the maritime sector. It was important to establish themselves as an innovative, robust, and trustworthy partner for all stakeholders. Breaking new grounds in a traditional sector, it is even more important to get a head start and a solid foundation. A visual identity that communicates and underlines the professional and innovative approach was essential.





Solution