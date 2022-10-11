North Ammonia - Brand identity

Next generation green fuel
Global sea transport of goods constitutes 2-3% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on an annual basis. In order to keep our planet livable with a healthy environment, shipping needs to transition towards zero emissions. North Ammonia was established by Arendals Fossekompani and Grieg Maritime Group in 2021 to enable the green shift in the maritime sector.
Challenge
North Ammonia approached Mission with the desire to build a strong and visible brand. The strategy is to become Norway’s number one provider of green energy for the maritime sector. It was important to establish themselves as an innovative, robust, and trustworthy partner for all stakeholders. Breaking new grounds in a traditional sector, it is even more important to get a head start and a solid foundation. A visual identity that communicates and underlines the professional and innovative approach was essential.
Solution
The visual identity is based on the liquid motion of gas bubbles moving in space. These illustrations create a distinct visual expression and helps North Ammonia stand out from the competitors. The color palette balances the professionalism with dark green in contrast to the vibrant light green as a hint to the innovative new era and clean white backgrounds. The playful illustrations and animations are balanced out with an elegant serif font.
“Mission was an important partner in helping us define and visualize our new identity that was in line with our strategy. We believe our new brand identity distinguishes us in the market and supports our quest to become a leader in supporting decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries.
Missions understanding for the industry and ambitions for the identity, was very much in line with our ambitions in making the next-generation green fuel available where it is needed.
We are on track and our identity supports our journey!”
Fabian Ødeskaug, Business Development – North Ammonia