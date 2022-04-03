Sporveien – Brand Identity

To bring the city and the people closer together
Challenge
Sporveien plays a key role in the development of Oslo and the old Akershus. The city depends on Sporveien to provide for a good public transport service to become the sustainable and modern capital we want it to be. With this as a starting point, Sporveien has a growing need to communicate more, and to a wider range of target groups, from politicians to potential travelers.
A few years ago, Kollektivtransportproduksjon had more than 4,000 employees, several different subsidiaries and was quite invisible as a brand. There were many good reasons to begin to think differently. Mission helped them in the process of changing their name to Sporveien.
Once the name was decided, they needed a clear, distinct, and unifying profile that could help increase awareness in the market - a robust, modern identity to position Sporveien as the important contributor to the society that they are. It should also enable the recruitment of new competent and motivated employees, while being flexible enough to meet the growing communication needs.
Solution
"We bring the city and the people closer together" is the idea behind the symbol in the logo, two arrows that come together to form an S. The shapes communicate movement, communication, transport, and connections, and lay the foundation for the complete identity system.
The brand graphics are a play with the logo shapes in different colors and configurations. This is also the starting point for layout, grid, and typography. Combined with images, the elements can be used together in countless combinations with varying degrees of playfulness and dynamics, depending on the need. With a timeless font used in a playful and unexpected way, combined with a friendly tone, Sporveien creates relationships with the population in a completely new way.
“With the new logo and brand, we have managed to establish a completely different visibility than we had before. It has also helped to build a very strong and good culture within the company. This has been absolutely crucial for us to be able to succeed with the strategic objectives we have had as a business in recent years.”
Torgeir Kristiansen – Executive Vice President, Communications and Society, Sporveien
Result
The new name has already been well implemented, and the profile has made Sporveien much more visible in the cityscape. The feedback internally is very good, and the employees pride in the workplace has increased considerably. The new brand has helped build a strong identity and culture within the company and has been crucial to their success in reaching strategic objectives in recent years.