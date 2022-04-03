Sporveien – Brand Identity









To bring the city and the people closer together





Challenge

Sporveien plays a key role in the development of Oslo and the old Akershus. The city depends on Sporveien to provide for a good public transport service to become the sustainable and modern capital we want it to be. With this as a starting point, Sporveien has a growing need to communicate more, and to a wider range of target groups, from politicians to potential travelers.





A few years ago, Kollektivtransportproduksjon had more than 4,000 employees, several different subsidiaries and was quite invisible as a brand. There were many good reasons to begin to think differently. Mission helped them in the process of changing their name to Sporveien.





Once the name was decided, they needed a clear, distinct, and unifying profile that could help increase awareness in the market - a robust, modern identity to position Sporveien as the important contributor to the society that they are. It should also enable the recruitment of new competent and motivated employees, while being flexible enough to meet the growing communication needs.



