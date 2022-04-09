Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Huspy ™ — Branding
Codea Studio
Behance.net


 Huspy ™​​​​​​ 
Strategy, Branding ––  2022


Hello World! We developed the New Visual Identity for @gohuspyHuspy is an online platform currently innovating in the world of real estate by enhancing the human side of purchasing a home and gathering all key parties of the ecosystem: home buyers, agents and mortgage brokers.  

-

Last year we team up with Huspy - a new gen company based in Dubai and Madrid, shaping the world of home buying - to develop the rebranding strategy, visual identity and tone of voice. As part of the dentity, the brand commissioned us to produce a video to showcase the unique platform they are building.



SERVICES
Brand Strategy
Visual Identity​​​​​​​

+ CREDITS  
Creative & Art Direction by Codea Studio
Music and sound design @kambizaghdam 

Published at  Pangrampangram.com



Codea Creative Company © 2022                                         codeastudio.com                                         @codeastudio   
 
Branding design home Logo Design Logotype shapes typography visual identity ArtDirection concept motion graphics
Branding design home Logo Design Logotype shapes typography visual identity ArtDirection concept motion graphics
Branding design home Logo Design Logotype shapes typography visual identity ArtDirection concept motion graphics
Branding design home Logo Design Logotype shapes typography visual identity ArtDirection concept motion graphics


Branding design home Logo Design Logotype shapes typography visual identity ArtDirection concept motion graphics
Branding design home Logo Design Logotype shapes typography visual identity ArtDirection concept motion graphics


Branding design home Logo Design Logotype shapes typography visual identity ArtDirection concept motion graphics


Huspy ™ — Branding
158
645
15
Published:
user's avatar
Codea Studio
    See More Comments

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Codea Studio
    Barcelona, Spain

    Huspy ™ — Branding

    158
    645
    15
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields