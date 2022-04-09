Huspy ™ — Branding

Huspy ™​​​​​​

Strategy, Branding –– 2022

Huspy is an online platform currently innovating in the world of real estate by enhancing the human side of purchasing a home and gathering all key parties of the ecosystem: home buyers, agents and mortgage brokers.

Last year we team up with Huspy - a new gen company based in Dubai and Madrid, shaping the world of home buying - to develop the rebranding strategy, visual identity and

tone of voice.

As part of the dentity, the brand commissioned us to produce a video