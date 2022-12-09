Blog
GUARET ® — Branding
Codea Studio
Behance.net
 GUARET ® – Mallorca’s premier yoga and nutrition hotspot. 

For a starting point, we wanted to relate yoga and Guaret to Mallorca, the island where the project takes place and to the organic feeling of its landscapes, a mood & expression uniquely captured in their charmingly crude wordmark – designed in reference to a local legend. We took the style of his strokes to represent the island and its natural and organic constant flair,” in doing so crafting a mark in keeping with the spirit of the company.

We choose a single sandy colour combined with black, so the overall identity could feel simple and with depth it makes reference to one of the main colours of Mallorca, from its  beach-culture and dusty mountains to the sand-coloured bricks that construct the city.



CREATIVE DIRECTION AND GRAPHIC DESIGN BY CODEASTUDIO
PUBLISHED AT THE BRAND IDENTITY 2022©


