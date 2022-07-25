Speaker Bag - Bang & Olufsen + Balenciaga

Speaker Bag
Commercial ~ Balenciaga
Crafting Couture
We teamed up with the fine folk at Bang & Olufsen and Balenciaga to showcase their progressive new product, the Speaker Bag.
The film champions the craft behind this revolutionary product, played out through a high-fashion lens, to coincide with its launch at Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection show.
Design Development
Credits
Client:
Bang & Olufsen + Balenciaga
DIrection, Design & Animation:
ManvsMachine
Music:
Zeilg
