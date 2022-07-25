Blog
Speaker Bag - Bang & Olufsen + Balenciaga
Multiple Owners
Commercial ~ Balenciaga
_______________________________________________________

Crafting Couture

We teamed up with the fine folk at Bang & Olufsen and Balenciaga to showcase their progressive new product, the Speaker Bag.

The film champions the craft behind this revolutionary product, played out through a high-fashion lens, to coincide with its launch at Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection show.



Design Development


Credits

Client:
Bang & Olufsen + Balenciaga

DIrection, Design & Animation:
ManvsMachine

Music:
Zeilg

Published:
Multiple Owners
Paul Gröger

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Paul Gröger
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Hubert Blajer
    Poland
    user's avatar
    Sacha Wechselmann
    Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    user's avatar
    Martin Vokatý
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Cristian Acquaro
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Nick Taylor
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Phillip Peters
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Taz Saragi
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Abdul Khan
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Jeff Thomson
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Michael Schulz
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Alvaro Navarro
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Krzesimir Drachal
    Poznań, Poland
    user's avatar
    Mykolas Cib
    London, United Kingdom

