Phillip Peters's profileMartin Vokatý's profileDamien Patie's profileCarlos Cortés's profilePaul Gröger's profilemark haley's profileAlvaro Navarro's profileFlorian Juri's profile+6

Renault - Scenic E-Tech

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Scenic E-Tech
Campaign ~ Renault
_______________________________________________________

Come To Light

To launch the 100% electric edition of the Renault Scenic, we designed and directed a bold new futuristic vision for the brand.

Meticulously crafting hyper-realistic animation with high-end fashion editorial and luscious car photography, to create a fresh and energetic campaign that captures Renault’s avant-garde spirit and challenges the convention of traditional car advertising.




3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography

Design Development

3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
 
Behind The Scenes
 
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography
3D animation CGI car design Film motion graphics cinematography


Credits

Client:
Renault

Agency:
Publicis

Director:
ManvsMachine

Design & Animation:
ManvsMachine

Production Company:
Friend London

French Production:
Quad

Cinematographer:
Jack Exton

Editor:
Toby Heard @ Pundersons Gardens

Production Company:
Electric Theatre Company

Song:
Jean-Michel Jarre ‘Oxygene, Pt. 4’

Arrangement & Sound Design:
Start-Rec


Renault - Scenic E-Tech
Published:
Phillip Peters's profileMartin Vokatý's profileDamien Patie's profileCarlos Cortés's profilePaul Gröger's profilemark haley's profileAlvaro Navarro's profileFlorian Juri's profile+6
Multiple Owners

Owners

Phillip Peters's profile
London, United Kingdom
Martin Vokatý's profile
London, United Kingdom
Damien Patie's profile
Paris, France
Carlos Cortés's profile
Barcelona, Spain
Paul Gröger's profile
London, United Kingdom
mark haley's profile
London, United Kingdom
Alvaro Navarro's profile
London, United Kingdom
Florian Juri's profile
Austria

Renault - Scenic E-Tech

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields