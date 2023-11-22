Renault - Scenic E-Tech

Scenic E-Tech
Campaign ~ Renault
Come To Light
To launch the 100% electric edition of the Renault Scenic, we designed and directed a bold new futuristic vision for the brand.
Meticulously crafting hyper-realistic animation with high-end fashion editorial and luscious car photography, to create a fresh and energetic campaign that captures Renault’s avant-garde spirit and challenges the convention of traditional car advertising.
Design Development
Behind The Scenes
Credits
Client:
Renault
Agency:
Publicis
Director:
ManvsMachine
Design & Animation:
ManvsMachine
Production Company:
Friend London
French Production:
Quad
Cinematographer:
Jack Exton
Editor:
Toby Heard @ Pundersons Gardens
Production Company:
Electric Theatre Company
Song:
Jean-Michel Jarre ‘Oxygene, Pt. 4’
Arrangement & Sound Design:
Start-Rec