Nike Air Max Kids

Air Max Kids
Visual Identity ~ Nike
_______________________________________________________
The Bubbleverse
Visual Identity ~ Nike
_______________________________________________________
The Bubbleverse
Nike approached us to bring Kidvision to the world of Air Max as well as introducing their first kids only air innovation, The Air Max Motif.
We worked closely with Nike to expand their Kidvision brand system and develop an array of Air Max inspired assets such as a bubble typeface, a graphic library and an array of aerated characters.
The brand system celebrates both the innovation of Air Max as well as sparking kids’ imagination and illustrating a light approach to life when wearing Air Max shoes — fun with a healthy dose of surrealism.
Design Development
Credits
Client
Nike Brand Creative
Design, Direction & Animation
ManvsMachine
Photography
Fumi Homma