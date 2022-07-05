TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+5
Nike Air Max Kids
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Air Max Kids
Visual Identity ~ Nike
_______________________________________________________

The Bubbleverse

Nike approached us to bring Kidvision to the world of Air Max as well as introducing their first kids only air innovation, The Air Max Motif.

We worked closely with Nike to expand their Kidvision brand system and develop an array of Air Max inspired assets such as a bubble typeface, a graphic library and an array of aerated characters.

The brand system celebrates both the innovation of Air Max as well as sparking kids’ imagination and illustrating a light approach to life when wearing Air Max shoes — fun with a healthy dose of surrealism.

3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike

Design Development

3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike
3D airmax manvsmachine mvsm Nike

Credits

Client
Nike Brand Creative

Design, Direction & Animation
ManvsMachine

Photography
Fumi Homma


Nike Air Max Kids
136
467
10
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+5
Multiple Owners
Damon van Drimmelen

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Damon van Drimmelen
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Ali Sahba
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Cristian Acquaro
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Taz Saragi
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Sebastian Helene
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Nick Taylor
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Florian Juri
    London, United Kingdom

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    ManvsMachine London, United Kingdom

    Nike Air Max Kids

    Nike approached us to bring Kidvision to the world of Air Max as well as introducing their first kids only air innovation, The Air Max Motif. We Read More
    136
    467
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields