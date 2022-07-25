Mutja's Stories

Daughters
Mutja, Ondine and Solita were spending a day at the orchard, their favorite place beneath the sun. Solita, just like kids her age, pointed on random objects and asked what those were. Ondine tried to answer every question as precise as she could, but never quite finished because the child was being a child, easily distracted by objects that caught her sparkling eyes. Mutja looked at them and thought about her dear mother.
Mutja
Ondine & Solita
Mutiara
Mutja was about to stand up and left the room, but her mother stopped her with a slight glance to the cigar. Mutja understood the gesture, she let a soft sigh and sat back down. She stayed a little longer until her mother finished her cigar.
Mutja
Mutiara
Ondine
To distract Mutja’s fractured mind, Ondine played her dear friend’s favorite songs to accompany her through her sorrows.
After few songs, Mutja noticed a tune she never heard before.
“Mutja, I have a new song but it's not finished,” Ondine said as her finger danced on the piano.
“Come here, help me compose this one.”
Mutja's body felt heavy. The sofa felt as if it was attached to her back. She shrugged and dragged her feet across the floor. Walking to the piano seemed like a long journey. At last, she managed to sit beside Ondine.
Mutja listened to the soft tunes, put her fingers right next to Ondine’s and played harmonious chords as if she already knew the song by heart. Ondine noticed that Mutja couldn't resist to move with melody they composed and a small smile flourished on her lips.
Mutja turned her head, and their eyes met. Her heart skipped a beat, her head moved toward Ondine’s, their lips touched.
Ondine tried to hide her surprise. “I’m sorry”, Ondine whispered.
Taken aback, Mutja’s eyes quickly switched to her trembling fingers on the piano keys. “Well... um, why don't we take it from the top. Shall we?” Ondine broke the silence.
Mutja could only answer with a frail nod.
Parapatih
Ruang Karsa: The Parapatih, Mahapatih, all the heavenly beings, stood beneath of, watched over by, the people
9 Parapatih & Mahapatih, servants of Mitreka
“10527th Assembly, 27th January, 5053, Ruang Karsa, Gedung Puraputi, Nayandra, Mitreka.” Mahapatih Paramitta opened the meeting by taking attendance of each Patih. Mahapatih Metta shared the plan written by each one of them, as they reported all of their division’s accomplishments since the previous assembly.
“There is one more thing we need to discuss before we can end this meeting,” Paramitta exclaimed, as they looked towards Metta, who nodded softly.
Mutja, The Patibadi, Minister of Health, gulped down another glass of wine while her smoke filled the room. “The immortality Project?”
Mutja put down her glass and calmly straightened her posture. “We have all the needed preconditions to achieve immortality, but we are unsure of how the public will react. However, in my humble opinion, immortality is overrated.”
She knew better than anyone about this topic since she was the first immortal being.
“Well, being immortal will be convenient. Our progress in research and our knowledge acquisition won’t be hindered by our death,” Danuardana commented, but Mahidana cut in,
“We would be a bother to what comes next, if we never had the turn to extinct.” “Well, that’s a bit dark,” Danu replied. “If nothing else, being immortal will certainly make an interesting story.”
Latimer reflected. “The state will be able to provide for each individual’s needs. The logistics has shown that there are sufficient resources. And I’m sure that the positive outcome will outweigh the negative,” assured Ondine.
“Can you name an example of this positive outcome?” Mutja asked.
“You know about that better than I do!” Ondine laughed.
“Certainly people wouldn’t see the need to mourn.” Ardhiona suggested,
“we’ll see how bored we will be, living that long.” Wening mumbled.
“We won’t get bored. There will be a lot more chances to discover new things if you have more time to stay alive!” Danu replied with enthusiasm.
“An odd opinion from a boy who has only lived for less than a quarter of century,” said Mahidana. Danu’s whole face reddened.
“Now I see, the good things is, without immortality, you’ll rest quicker.”
“Why you INSOLENT-”
The room became heated, all of the patih started shouting at each other. Mutja stood up to refill her glass. The commotion continued to rise as no Patih was willing to give in to their opponents’ views.
SNAP, Mx. Paramitta snapped her fingers.
“Patibadi Mutja, all the files should be in my office by the end of next month. The proposals and your complete review for this project is required. Looks like we’ll need another assembly especially to discuss this topic, so we’ll put that on the schedule. All of you are clear about the tasks that are at hand, I’ll see to it that all of you will do your best. Assembly is adjourned.”
They nodded and left the room, still discussing the matter with each other on their way out.
“I’m hungry. Can we have soto for lunch?” Paramitta said to Metta. “Taken care of.”
Add-ins
“The wines are by the left panels.” Paramitta said to Mutja.
“Wait, what? Why?” “You spilled the wine bottle on Adara’s report.” Adara threw a sharp glare at Mutja.
“My bad.” Mutja grinned.
The table serves as compartments for the Parapatih’s belongings, which they can reach through the permeable surface.
Patih Danuardana
Patih Ardhiona, Wening, Latimer, & Kostja
Mahapatih Paramitta & Metta, & Patih Adara Utari Gita
Patih Mutja & Ondine
Patih Mahidana
Panel of Gods & Heavenly Beings
Kings, Queens & Royalties
The People Watching Over
Patih Adara Utari Gita & Latimer Hestama
Mahapatih Paramitta & Metta
Mahapatih Paramitta & Mahapatih Metta in their office, discussing the best course for the people.
a few of the NFT links :
Parapatih
Parapatih
You can check all of them at opensea.io/collection/project-mutja
Thank you so much for all of your support all of these times!