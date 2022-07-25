Mutja's Stories

Parapatih





Ruang Karsa: The Parapatih, Mahapatih, all the heavenly beings, stood beneath of, watched over by, the people







9 Parapatih & Mahapatih, servants of Mitreka





“10527th Assembly, 27th January, 5053, Ruang Karsa, Gedung Puraputi, Nayandra, Mitreka.” Mahapatih Paramitta opened the meeting by taking attendance of each Patih. Mahapatih Metta shared the plan written by each one of them, as they reported all of their division’s accomplishments since the previous assembly.





“There is one more thing we need to discuss before we can end this meeting,” Paramitta exclaimed, as they looked towards Metta, who nodded softly.





Mutja, The Patibadi, Minister of Health, gulped down another glass of wine while her smoke filled the room. “The immortality Project?”





Mutja put down her glass and calmly straightened her posture. “We have all the needed preconditions to achieve immortality, but we are unsure of how the public will react. However, in my humble opinion, immortality is overrated.”





She knew better than anyone about this topic since she was the first immortal being.





“Well, being immortal will be convenient. Our progress in research and our knowledge acquisition won’t be hindered by our death,” Danuardana commented, but Mahidana cut in,





“We would be a bother to what comes next, if we never had the turn to extinct.” “Well, that’s a bit dark,” Danu replied. “If nothing else, being immortal will certainly make an interesting story.”





Latimer reflected. “The state will be able to provide for each individual’s needs. The logistics has shown that there are sufficient resources. And I’m sure that the positive outcome will outweigh the negative,” assured Ondine.





“Can you name an example of this positive outcome?” Mutja asked.

“You know about that better than I do!” Ondine laughed.





“Certainly people wouldn’t see the need to mourn.” Ardhiona suggested,

“we’ll see how bored we will be, living that long.” Wening mumbled.

“ We won’t get bored. There will be a lot more chances to discover new things if you have more time to stay alive!” Danu replied with enthusiasm.

“An odd opinion from a boy who has only lived for less than a quarter of century,” said Mahidana. Danu’s whole face reddened.

“Now I see, the good things is, without immortality, you’ll rest quicker.”

“Why you INSOLENT-”





The room became heated, all of the patih started shouting at each other. Mutja stood up to refill her glass. The commotion continued to rise as no Patih was willing to give in to their opponents’ views.





SNAP, Mx. Paramitta snapped her fingers.

“Patibadi Mutja, all the files should be in my office by the end of next month. The proposals and your complete review for this project is required. Looks like we’ll need another assembly especially to discuss this topic, so we’ll put that on the schedule. All of you are clear about the tasks that are at hand, I’ll see to it that all of you will do your best. Assembly is adjourned.”





They nodded and left the room, still discussing the matter with each other on their way out.

“I’m hungry. Can we have soto for lunch?” Paramitta said to Metta. “Taken care of.”









Add-ins

“The wines are by the left panels.” Paramitta said to Mutja.

“Wait, what? Why?” “You spilled the wine bottle on Adara’s report.” Adara threw a sharp glare at Mutja.

“My bad.” Mutja grinned.



