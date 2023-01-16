AMARTYA
I had the honor to collaborate with Iwan Tirta, to create an IP for NFT based on their Batik, and Condrosengkolo, symbolism of numerical years and their characters, from the view of Javanese Culture.
From there, we have Amartya, each deities representing number 1 to 9, chronicling their effort to balance existence, with now humans had appeared with their intelligence, differentiating them from nature, begun from one of the Amartya, Kani, in their love for humans, gave them the ability to think, and cultivate nature.
Kira & Dev
Piye To Kani
No God Ishayu
Judgement of Smara
Ruang Karsa - The meeting room of all Amartyas
Tara Narawanta
As the Amartya representing number 1, the element of light and celestial bodies, she's the youngest of all.
Her spirit brought light to all of their own insecurities and internal problems, at the same time, the most trusting, the most expected to achieve greatness, she is burdened by her siblings' expectation.
Ishayu Gaura
Reperesenting number 2, his elements are eyes, wings, and other pairings. looked down by all of his siblings, he's the most ambitious and weak, but his intelligence and strategy is unrivaled.
Chandie Minara
Number 3, represents war, she sows discord for her own amusement.
Sagara Sakuntala
Number 4, representing bodies of water. The most protective of Tara, she prioritize her sister's safety and happiness above all, to their own detriment. With Cetbang as her weapon, an old form of cannon used in sea warfare, she's one of the most powerful Amartya.
Smaradhana
Number 5 represents Air. Such as this, her power is unrivaled as she is all around. Swift and untouchable, she delegates all physical toils to her Raksha, which is represented in the number 5 as well. She is the leader of Amartya. At the moment.
Kanigara
Number 6 represents all beings with 6 legs. All of insects are under their jurisdiction, especially bees.
The most in love with humans, their action to help them started the feud between the Amartyas.
Navya Bhumidara
At Number 7, Mountains and horses are under her. The right hand of Smara, her ambition is enormously unaware of her capability.
Devnadaa Helmuri
Number 8 represents Elephants and Philosophy. His writings of laws and ethics shape humanity's way of life, to his and their own detriment.
Kirana Denallie
Number 9, Her elements are Matriarchy, plants and flowers. She is the mother of all living things birthed on earth. Working closely with Navya to arrange the landscapes, with Devnadaa to see human forms. Although she resents this particular creation, as she sees humans trying to control her other works, led by Devnadaa's teachings to them.