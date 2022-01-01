Wangsa Buddha
A Pair of Kinnari
Heavenly musicians with Gamelan and Rebab, unique to Javanese culture, but I added Sitar for a little more sizzle and they're fun to draw, Bhikkhu Moggallana with his lightning and Bhikkhu Sariputta, the two of them are Bhuddha's top disciples
Brahma Sahampati, the deity whom urged Buddha to spread his teachings
at the top most is Śakra, the ruler of Trāyastriṃśa heaven
Virūpākṣa is the lord of dragons, and below, humankind
The twin miracle of Buddha, emitting flame and pouring water