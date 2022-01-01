Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Wangsa Buddha
antonio reinhard
Behance.net
Image may contain: painting, art and drawing
Wangsa Buddha
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and poster
A Pair of Kinnari
Image may contain: book, illustration and art
Heavenly musicians with Gamelan and Rebab, unique to Javanese culture, but I added Sitar for a little more sizzle and they're fun to draw, Bhikkhu Moggallana with his lightning and Bhikkhu Sariputta, the two of them are Bhuddha's top disciples
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Brahma Sahampati, the deity whom urged Buddha to spread his teachings
Image may contain: drawing
Catur Maharaja, the four heavenly kings, VaiśravaṇaVirūḍhakaDhṛtarāṣṭra, and Virūpākṣa
Image may contain: book
at the top most is Śakra, the ruler of Trāyastriṃśa heaven
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and illustration
Virūpākṣa is the lord of dragons, and below, humankind
Image may contain: cartoon, painting and illustration
The twin miracle of Buddha, emitting flame and pouring water
Wangsa Buddha
968
5.6k
54
Published:
user's avatar
antonio reinhard

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Ciputat, Indonesia

    Wangsa Buddha

    An illustration from last year, the brief is just so detailed, I went through many research for so much I don't know, the art director Mr Handaka Read More
    968
    5.6k
    54
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields