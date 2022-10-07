Holiland好利来主题店VI与包装：Holiland Select

我们与Holiland好利来品牌团队合作完成了全国首家Holiland Select精品店的VI与包装设计。Holiland Select选址在武汉，全国第九座重奢定位的万象城中。旨在精选好利来久经考验的经典产品及烘焙艺术精品。受制于高端的场域气质与面向更广阔大众的期待，项目的整体重心在于如何找到高级感与亲切感，时尚艺术与生活日常，平近与疏离的平衡。









整套视觉的灵感来源于{甜品与时装}创作时的混淆。





时装界时常借用来自甜品的灵感进行创作。从面料的选择，到色彩，印花，廓形的偏爱，再到时尚大片的拍摄，时装设计师们大胆创作取材于{甜品}的时尚。Holiland Select反其道行之，以现代时装设计中“线”的表达作为品牌视觉的起点。线作为时装设计师最重要的创作手段，影响着服饰的造型，剪裁，风格印象等多个维度，并因此形成每一件时装独特的概念与精神内核。Holiland Select将服饰中裁线，缝线，拼接线的走势与状态，内化为平面语言，并结合水洗标的运用，期待形成从简洁利索的“线”中隐约显现的克制与优雅。



