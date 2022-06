Burberry Lola Special Edition & Kakao Emoticon

CLIENT - Burberry





PRODUCTION - WOOT Creative.





Creative Director - Park Sungwoo

Movie Conti - Lee Hyunji, Park Sungwoo

Emoticon Conti - Wynter, Lee Hyunji, Park Sungwoo, Kim Hyunjin

Product Modeling & Texturing - Lee Hyunji

BG Modeling - Park Sungwoo, Kim Hyunjin, Wynter, Lee Hyunji

Animation - Park Sungwoo, Lee Hyunji, Wynter, Kim Hyunjin

Texturing/Lighting - Park Sungwoo, Lee Hyunji, Wynter, Kim Hyunjin

Face Setup - Kim Hyunjin

Facial Expression Animation - Lee Hyunji, Park Sungwoo

Cloth Modeling & Simulation - Wynter

Edit/Compositing - Park Sungwoo

Sound Design - Lee Hyunji, Wynter, Kim Hyunjin, Park Sungwoo









Inspired by iKONIC Check, Burberry's signature rollabag reinterpreted with quilting design has

produced a 30-second motion graphic teaser video and a set of 16 Kakao emoticons.

We directed the Dear character "Pop" provided by Burberry, which was swept into Lola's world

and returned to the real world through the Lola's pop-up store.

Elements such as camera tracking points and horses appearing

throughout the background were borrowed from the campaign's main symbols.