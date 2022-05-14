Philipp Fürhofer (Dis)Illusions

TOU
book design editorial typography print
Combining painting, sculpture, installation and scenography, Berlin artist Philipp Fürhofer juxtaposes different layers with mirror sheets inside painted acrylic boxes and lit by incandescent lamps or LED tubes. The resulting works appear as small sets from mysterious and dreamlike worlds. Philipp Fürhofer's book reflects his artistic practice: a mixture of modern materials and historical elements. The typography is mainly inspired by his use of electrical cables, converted into wire elements. The font stretches vertically and creates a poetic and dancing movement.
