







A new initiative of Art Souterrain, Les Coulisses de l'art is a series of podcasts aimed at making contemporary art accessible to a wider audience. Curators, artists, gallery owners and instigators of the Montreal visual arts scene lend themselves to an intimate exchange, demystifying this fascinating universe. Evoking the idea of the backstage, this identity program cuts out the spaces and creates this effect of depth by the play of coloured layers arranged in staggered rows. This modular system, coupled with a partially revealed typography, allows us to imagine discovery, like the advent of knowledge.









