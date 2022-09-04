BRIDGE BENCHES

'





B' as in Book, 'B' as in Bench, 'B' as in Bridge Budapest!





Our cardboard reading bench designed for Bridge Budapest aims to provide a lightweight, sustainable and fun object to promote reading and education in community libraries, which can be assembled by the children themselves! Reading bench made from modular cardboard pieces. During the design process, our main goal was to create a sustainable and lightweight piece of furniture that children can easily assemble together. We hope to help bring this product to as many school libraries in Hungary as possible to promote reading and education.





Designed by Zoltán Neville and DE_FORM

Our professional fabrication partner was Norbert Plósz from Sipos Group

Animated renders Péter Illés

Photographed by László Kőhegyi











