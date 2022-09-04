Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+3
BRIDGE BENCHES
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
benches cardboard furniture furniture graphic design installation books Reading
'

B' as in Book, 'B' as in Bench, 'B' as in Bridge Budapest!

Our cardboard reading bench designed for Bridge Budapest aims to provide a lightweight, sustainable and fun object to promote reading and education in community libraries, which can be assembled by the children themselves! Reading bench made from modular cardboard pieces. During the design process, our main goal was to create a sustainable and lightweight piece of furniture that children can easily assemble together. We hope to help bring this product to as many school libraries in Hungary as possible to promote reading and education. 

Designed by Zoltán Neville and DE_FORM
Our professional fabrication partner was Norbert Plósz from Sipos Group
Animated renders Péter Illés 
Photographed by László Kőhegyi



BRIDGE BENCHES
187
1.1k
14
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+3
Multiple Owners
de_form studio

    Owners

    user's avatar
    de_form studio
    Budapest, Hungary
    user's avatar
    NORA DEMECZKY
    Budapest, Hungary
    user's avatar
    Eniko Deri
    Budapest, Hungary
    user's avatar
    Zoltan Neville
    France
    user's avatar
    Bertalan Bessenyey
    Budapest, Hungary

    BRIDGE BENCHES

    187
    1.1k
    14
    Published:

    Creative Fields