Steenbergen Stipendium

The new visual identity for the Steenbergen Stipendium, the Netherlands’ oldest and most prestigious photography prize, blends tradition with modernity. Recognizing up-and-coming talents from Dutch art academies, the award honors outstanding photography students selected by industry experts every year. Winning photographers also get the chance to showcase their work at the Nederlands Fotomuseum in Rotterdam. The updated brand incorporates elements from the original logo, injecting color and energy while maintaining relevance. Each year, a new visual pattern adds variety, reflecting creative growth while staying rooted in tradition. This transformation ensures the prize continues to inspire, captivate, and celebrate Dutch photographic excellence.

Client  Steenbergen Stichting 
Year  2022-23 
Team  Nóra Demeczky, Enikő Déri, Bertalan Bessenyey, Ádám Asztalos, Rebeka Orosz, Zoltán Néder, Lili Pammer
Photos  Nederlands Fotomuseum, Steenbergen Stichting 
Web development Péter Illés
Typeface  Generator (by Riptype)

