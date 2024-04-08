

The new visual identity for the Steenbergen Stipendium, the Netherlands’ oldest and most prestigious photography prize, blends tradition with modernity. Recognizing up-and-coming talents from Dutch art academies, the award honors outstanding photography students selected by industry experts every year. Winning photographers also get the chance to showcase their work at the Nederlands Fotomuseum in Rotterdam. The updated brand incorporates elements from the original logo, injecting color and energy while maintaining relevance. Each year, a new visual pattern adds variety, reflecting creative growth while staying rooted in tradition. This transformation ensures the prize continues to inspire, captivate, and celebrate Dutch photographic excellence.



Client Steenbergen Stichting

Year 2022-23

Team Nóra Demeczky, Enikő Déri, Bertalan Bessenyey, Ádám Asztalos, Rebeka Orosz, Zoltán Néder, Lili Pammer

Photos Nederlands Fotomuseum, Steenbergen Stichting

Web development Péter Illés

Typeface Generator (by Riptype)



