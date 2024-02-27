



The Light Art Museum in Budapest (LAM) is a unique place in the world of art, the first institution dedicated specifically to the collection, research, and presentation of the artistic use of light. LAM plays a pioneering role in the boundaries of light and art. The museum collects and presents innovative installations that transform the spatial and perceptual experience of visitors, regardless of their background in art.Following its opening in 2022 and the success of its first year, the museum initiated a tender for a new exhibition campaign, won by DE_FORM. The essence of the campaign was to bring light art closer to the everyday person. The campaign’s success was so convincing that both the museum and the exhibition adopted its visual identity. LAM is not a traditional ‘white cube’ museum; therefore, the design appeals to a broader audience. The design’s white spaces transform into continuously changing color combinations reflecting on colorful light surfaces throughout the campaign. The identity appears everywhere, from billboards to digital platforms (social media) and metro stations.A key element of the identity is a unique typeface that reflects light and kinetic movement, strongly present in the museum’s artifacts and features. The typeface was created in four different weights: Narrow Regular, Narrow Heavy, Extended Regular, and Extended Heavy. These weights are mixed on graphic surfaces. The light installations scattered throughout Budapest have become iconic light towers, increasing the museum’s popularity.



Client Light Art Museum Budapest

Year 2023

Team Enikő Déri, Nóra Demeczky, Ádám Asztalos, Bendegúz Batke, Bertalan Bessenyey, Lili Pammer, Rebeka Orosz, Zsuzsa Oláh, Dávid Szebenyi, Zoltán Néder

Photography Laci Kőhegyi, Light Art Museum

Video Light Art Museum, DE_FORM

Catalouge design Zoltán Szmolka​​​​​​​

Typeface DE_LAM by DE_FORM, Ádám Asztalos



