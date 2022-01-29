Studio8 is an Architecture and Material Design Lab working between Crafts and Digital Tools to bring forward new planet centred solutions for space design, materials and waste reclaim. Their practice lies between Architecture, Material Design, Digital Scenography and Urban Strategies.

For that reason, the project is based on the concepts of Materiality, Optimism and Interstice. Aiming to explore sensations, experimentation and "Happiness as a Surface", the Brand Identity intends to explore the relationship between Space, Feelings & market.