Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
STUDIO 8
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
brand identity branding business card Corporate Identity envelope letterhead Logo Design Tote Bag typography visual identity
   
    
Studio8 is an Architecture and Material Design Lab working between Crafts and Digital Tools to bring forward new planet centred solutions for space design, materials and waste reclaim. Their practice lies between Architecture, Material Design, Digital Scenography and Urban Strategies. For that reason, the project is based on the concepts of Materiality, Optimism and Interstice. Aiming to explore sensations, experimentation and "Happiness as a Surface", the Brand Identity intends to explore the relationship between Space, Feelings & market.

Project by:
Yucca Studio

Project Team:
Catarina Freitas
Pedro Galego

Client:
Studio8

  

Logo Lock-ups
brand identity branding business card Corporate Identity envelope letterhead Logo Design Tote Bag typography visual identity
brand identity branding business card Corporate Identity envelope letterhead Logo Design Tote Bag typography visual identity
      

Business Card, Folder, Letterhead,
A4 Template, Envelope
& Tote Bag
        

brand identity branding business card Corporate Identity envelope letterhead Logo Design Tote Bag typography visual identity
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: drawing and handwriting
brand identity branding business card Corporate Identity envelope letterhead Logo Design Tote Bag typography visual identity
brand identity branding business card Corporate Identity envelope letterhead Logo Design Tote Bag typography visual identity
brand identity branding business card Corporate Identity envelope letterhead Logo Design Tote Bag typography visual identity
    

Website & Instagram

brand identity branding business card Corporate Identity envelope letterhead Logo Design Tote Bag typography visual identity
brand identity branding business card Corporate Identity envelope letterhead Logo Design Tote Bag typography visual identity
brand identity branding business card Corporate Identity envelope letterhead Logo Design Tote Bag typography visual identity
Studio8 celebrates the Past, the Present and the Future, the efficiency of digital fabrication and the human resonance of crafters poetics.​​​​​​​ 


Product Photography by:​​​​​​​

Texture Photography:
Unsplash

Printed in:
Gráfica Saúde Sá, Portugal

Typefaces:
Grilli Type


brand identity branding business card Corporate Identity envelope letterhead Logo Design Tote Bag typography visual identity


Thank you!
Let us know what you think

if you have a cool project for us!


STUDIO 8
93
316
18
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners
Catarina Freitas

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Catarina Freitas
    Porto, Portugal
    user's avatar
    Yucca Studio
    Porto, Portugal

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Mecha Studio
    Porto, Portugal

    STUDIO 8

    Branding identity for Studio 8, an Architecture and Material Design Lab working between crafts and digital tools to bring forward new planet-cent Read More
    93
    316
    18
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields