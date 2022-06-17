Boll & Branch brings more conscious and comprehensive artistry into our homes. They believe that beauty is found when identifying the Importance In Everything. Their ethos requires them to unravel and examine each detail of what they make and how it’s made. Everything considered, or nothing at all; this is what gives an object its deepest value. Passed through the hands of each farmer and artisan involved, Boll & Branch fabrics and products elegantly weave together comfort, style, the planet and ethics to set a new standard in how we live.
The Boll & Branch brand is not a simple narrative or tagline. To reflect the comprehensive nature of the work, our constituent parts must be sewn together like a quilt. This allows consumers to come up with their own conclusions from the knowledge we have shared.”
The Boll & Branch word mark is the primary logo and the most immediate representation of the brand and product to the world. The Boll & Branch logo mark is a monogram. It is made up of two mirroring ‘B’s that form a cotton boll with a branch down the middle.
The brand device is a graphic tool that can be used across channels and mediums to create continuity and connection between all elements of the brand. Using a tiered tag design, the word mark remains consistent while pairing with flexible language.
The language within the brand device can change to accommodate a variety of messages. From establishing Boll & Branch’s unique process to highlighting a specific material, the brand device is a visual vehicle for vital messaging.
Pulled from the iconic colors of the products, the brand colors reflect a calm, sophisticated intimacy. Their muted nature should serve as a backdrop for striking images and assured language.
A Project by Combo
Photography by Boll & Branch.
Project Team
Greg Matson, Kapono Chung,
Phill Graham, Nadia Lung,
Alizee Freudenthal, Catarina Freitas,
Erica Chung, Rin Kim,
Tree Thompson, Marina Yu,
Marinique Mora, Noelle de la Paz, Selena Ching