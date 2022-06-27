PARADISE is a new-age production company that thrives on connection by exploring novel modes of storytelling. We were invited to define and express a new visual identity that highlights the company’s marked innovation, emotion, and visual dynamism.





The new logotype takes inspiration from the 16-by-9 ratio medium and is set in a high contrast black and white color palette that echoes classic cinematic title design. The custom ligatures—created for the Adobe Originals Willow typeface—maintain a concise footprint and evoke the spirit of collaboration. Typographic moments are activated as project stills float in and out of the logotype.







, it is a distinctive serif typeface, with open counterforms and a Dutch-influenced structure. Its exaggerated contrast between thick and thin strokes cater to readability. The typography used in companion with the PARADISE logotype is Publico. Released by Commercial Type, it is a distinctive serif typeface, with open counterforms and a Dutch-influenced structure. Its exaggerated contrast between thick and thin strokes cater to readability.




