Slach
Lukas Diemling
Pictures are stories. Since 1968, Slach has helped to tell these stories. With innovative brands for light and technology, many years of experience and individual solutions, Slach ensure that photographers, filmmakers and studios capture moments of the highest quality for eternity.

The redesign of the Slach brand therefore focuses on a strong brand signet consisting of a camera/lens and a flash light, which form an S in combination. Instead of just being part of the logo, the symbol becomes a design element that is used in a variety of ways, sometimes small, large or as a pattern. Combined with the typeface Euclid Circular A, a reduced typography and a high-contrast color palette, a flexible design system is created which was applied to various brand applications.


Art Direction and Design
Lukas Diemling

Brand Strategy
Ulrike Hirzberger

Copywrting
Matthias Alber

Slach
Published:
Lukas Diemling

    Pictures are stories. Since 1968, vienna based Slach has helped to tell these stories. With innovative brands for light and technology, many year Read More
