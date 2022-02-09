











Schottis is a local restaurant, bar and wine shop with a focus on high quality and local products, where you can expect great moments full of conviviality and joy.





We created a distinctive visual language, with a very strong wordmark at the center. The wordmark has a customized O which is exactly in the middle and stands for a glas of wine, a plate of food, a round table and socializing. Furthermore it works as a holding shape for the symbol which can be used as an additional throughout the identity.





The logo is supported by a strong typographic language, a reduced color palett and an authentic photographic world that displays the quality of the place.











