SCHOTTIS
Lukas Diemling
Schottis is a local restaurant, bar and wine shop with a focus on high quality and local products, where you can expect great moments full of conviviality and joy.

We created a distinctive visual language, with a very strong wordmark at the center. The wordmark has a customized O which is exactly in the middle and stands for a glas of wine, a plate of food, a round table and socializing. Furthermore it works as a holding shape for the symbol which can be used as an additional throughout the identity.

The logo is supported by a strong typographic language, a reduced color palett and an authentic photographic world that displays the quality of the place.



Image may contain: bottle, wine and drink
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting and book
Image may contain: table, tableware and indoor
Image may contain: book, cartoon and poster
Image may contain: curtain, furniture and indoor
Image may contain: person and clothing
Image may contain: indoor



Art Direction + Graphic Design
Lukas Diemling

Interior Photography
Felix Werinos

Follow for more on Instagram



