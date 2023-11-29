Ladler Ice Stocks. Made in Austria since 1963. The family-run company produces ice stocks and accessories for the sport in its third generation. With the generational switch, the brand was completely redesigned - from the logo to the product range.
The basis of the brand is a wordmark that subtly represents the product of the Ladler brand iconographically within the »L«. Simple, immediately understandable, and giving the feeling that the logo must have existed since 1963. Clear typography, a color palette tailored to the products, and authentic images create a brand that feels like it has always been there without appearing old-fashioned.
