





Spotify Kids — Designed For The Next Generation of Listeners​​​​​​​







Introduce your child to a playground of sound with Spotify Kids. Packed with singalongs, soundtracks and playlists made for young listeners, the app is an easy way for children of all ages to discover music in a fun environment.





For the launch of the app, we created a set of music-inspired avatars that adds to the fun of the experience. Each avatar comes with a unique style and personality, all derived from some of the most popular genres on Spotify, and the artists that has historically influenced them.





The avatars are included both inside of the app as well as in marketing and instructional videos.







