Spotify 2020+ Design System
Multiple Owners
artists Brand Design colorful design system music spotify



A design system to unify Spotify’s global marketing work

With the ambition to unify Spotify’s global marketing work, we created a directional design system containing three different articulations of the brand. The directions called Focused, Playful and Editorial each express the brand in a unique way and can be used appropriately. The toolkit, a 300+ page document, displays a detailed view of how to use the directions in a number of applications ranging from ATL, animation, social, interactive, banners, partnerships and more. Since its launching in 2020, the design system is used globally.



Image may contain: human face, book and poster
Image may contain: human face, fashion accessory and woman
Image may contain: art and human face
Image may contain: fashion, human face and book
Image may contain: screenshot and electric blue
Image may contain: magenta, pink and violet
Image may contain: moon
Image may contain: screenshot and electric blue
Image may contain: magenta, pink and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and red
Image may contain: screenshot and red
Produced at Spotify, New York
Design Team: Rasmus Wangelin, Erik Herrström, Angeline Toh, Andreas Lindahl, Will Oswin
Motion Design: Hornet
Collaborators: Christine Andren, Payman Kassaie, Candice Greenberg, Neal Gorevic, Zach Pentel, Alexander Bodman, Alexandra Tanguay, Lauren Solomon


