Spotify 2020+ Design System

A design system to unify Spotify’s global marketing work
With the ambition to unify Spotify’s global marketing work, we created a directional design system containing three different articulations of the brand. The directions called Focused, Playful and Editorial each express the brand in a unique way and can be used appropriately. The toolkit, a 300+ page document, displays a detailed view of how to use the directions in a number of applications ranging from ATL, animation, social, interactive, banners, partnerships and more. Since its launching in 2020, the design system is used globally.
Produced at Spotify, New York
Design Team: Rasmus Wangelin, Erik Herrström, Angeline Toh, Andreas Lindahl, Will Oswin
Motion Design: Hornet
Collaborators: Christine Andren, Payman Kassaie, Candice Greenberg, Neal Gorevic, Zach Pentel, Alexander Bodman, Alexandra Tanguay, Lauren Solomon
