Spotify 2020+ Design System













A design system to unify Spotify’s global marketing work





With the ambition to unify Spotify’s global marketing work, we created a directional design system containing three different articulations of the brand. The directions called Focused, Playful and Editorial each express the brand in a unique way and can be used appropriately. The toolkit, a 300+ page document, displays a detailed view of how to use the directions in a number of applications ranging from ATL, animation, social, interactive, banners, partnerships and more. Since its launching in 2020, the design system is used globally.











