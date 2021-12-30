S7 Airlines. 3D-illustrations
Everyone needs something different to make their travels comfortable. S7 Airlines understands this, and as we promote our full spectrum of additional services, we decided to show the diversity of our offerings through the individuality of our passengers.
We developed these characters based on our target audience. A very prudent grandma, loaded down extra luggage full of presents for her grandchildren. A girl in the business lounge, snatching up likes on social media while waiting for her flight. Or a long-legged guy who just needs some extra space on the plane to stretch out and put on his favorite slippers.
We simplified their shapes and silhouettes, but made the materials—their clothes, hair and accessories objects—as realistic as possible. This contrast makes the characters very lifelike, letting our audience recognize themselves in them.