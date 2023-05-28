Russ Gray's profile
Disney Villain Posters
Russ Gray
Disney Good vs Evil Posters

Back in 2021, I had the privilege to work on this fast but fun project with Ty Mattson at Mattson Creative. I was asked to illustrate 4 princesses, along with their iconic evil counterparts. Ty and I shared sketching duties, each taking 2, and developing an overall concept depicting each hero front-and-center, with the villain looming ominously behind, formed from the negative space of foliage. I then executed all 4, and some icons were developed as well to accompany each. Sometimes quick projects can be fun ones.

Client: Disney
Creative Director: Ty Mattson
Illustration: Russ Gray


EARLY CONCEPT SKETCHES

This was a quick project, so the sketches were quite rough -- only for internal reference. Here are just a couple of the original brainstorms I worked up, prior to final execution.


