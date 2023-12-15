Beatles Playing Cards | Theory11









The Cards





Our main goal was to feature the Fab Four, and chose to have them wearing their costumes from the iconic Sgt Pepper album cover. We also hoped to make these cards look as traditional as possible, even using the actual eyes / mouth / nose of standard, traditional playing cards when possible. By simply rotating Paul's eye slightly, it was amazing how a traditional King of Spades could be turned into Paul McCartney. And, as an interesting side-note, Sir Paul himself reviewed the card, and I'm told he liked it! However, in the end, legal concerns meant I had to redraw all the faces in the style of Heinz Edelman's Yellow Submarine characterizations of the Fab Four.





For the other face cards: our approach was to not simply reference songs (which we did), but since these are face cards, we tried to pick out songs that feature characters. But in addition, each one includes multiple references to lyrics from the songs. Mr. Kite's clock notes the time of ten to 6:00, Father McKenzie writes the words of a sermon that no-one will hear, while darning his socks. Eleanor Rigby holds her face that she keeps in a jar by the door, while picking up the rice in the church where a wedding has been.







