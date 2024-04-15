Space Suits | Playing Card Collector Deck









Initially, I designed the cards as mirrored, and in a much more slick, vintage-futuristic style. However, the more I worked with the cards, the more I realized my environments and characters were limited by the size. And as I continued to research vintage space toys and products, an idea arose to treat these more as trading cards, rather than traditional playing cards. In the end, each card was treated essentially as individual posters.





I created vector shells, and hand-"painted" the cards using a Wacom Cintiq, in Photoshop.







