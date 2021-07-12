What was your brief for this project and how did you approach it?





The outline for the brief was very simple - to illustrate Alice in my own style using Affinity Designer - I was given a lot of freedom as to how best to approach it, however as there were parameters to work within, the illustrations had to be created very much with the original text in mind.





Alice’s adventures in wonderland is such a classic I was initially a little apprehensive on my approach - "How do you illustrate a classic and make the artwork look original?"





Firstly, I’m a huge fan of the book





I was introduced to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland at an early age, growing up just a few miles down the road from Lewis Carroll’s birthplace, and over the years I’ve collected several vintage illustrated copies of the book. I’m most happy when I can combine illustration with hand lettering and perhaps this was the perfect project to do that. Sir John Tenniel’s illustrations (yes, he was knighted for his artistic achievements!!!) broke new ground by integrating text and illustration in this book, which not only visually helps tell the story, but also looks good.