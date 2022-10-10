40WINKS exhibition

4 0 W I N K S
a collection of 24 new works
by Steve Simpson
The urge for a return to the natural world is the inspiration for these twenty-four new pieces, which draw on the myths, tales, and stories that moulded our ancestors' minds and, at some level, still speak to our most primal selves.
TWO BUTTERFLIES
POPPY
DANDELION
BLACKBIRD FLY
ICARUS
THE THREE CARDINALS
THE DEVIL INSIDE
VERDIN
MIGRATION
HELIOS
La CALAVERA
LOKI the SALMON
CATRINA
El BURRO
PUCK
HERNE of the HUNT
CERNUNNOS
GREEN MAN
MAEVE
HAMSA
MANDRILL
SUNSHOWER
The KORI
GROWTH
Thanks for checking out this project - all appreciations and comments are truly appreciated:))
You can follow my latest work on
Twitter and Instagram or at SteveSimpson.com
Thank You :)))
Thank You :)))