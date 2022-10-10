Blog
40WINKS exhibition
Steve Simpson
Behance.net
4 0 W I N K S
a collection of 24 new works
by Steve Simpson
The urge for a return to the natural world is the inspiration for these twenty-four new pieces, which draw on the myths, tales, and stories that moulded our ancestors' minds and, at some level, still speak to our most primal selves.  
Prints from the show available to buy at the exhibition and 
TWO BUTTERFLIES
The sight of two butterflies flying together symbolises a long and healthy life.
POPPY
Poppies represent reincarnation and the soul's eternal life.
DANDELION
This flower's genuine beauty reflects optimism and the spirit of self-motivation to triumph over adversity.
BLACKBIRD FLY
“You were only waiting for this moment to be free”  Lennon–McCartney 
ICARUS
“There is a bitter triumph in crashing when you should be soaring”   Fiona
THE THREE CARDINALS
Three cardinals together is the ultimate sign of good luck in my father's garden.
THE DEVIL INSIDE
To be mischievous is in my nature. - Also very annoying INXS earworm!!!
In the end I went with a simpler frame :)))
VERDIN
A walk in the park.
MIGRATION
“History in its broadest aspect is a record of migrations from one environment to another”   Ellsworth Huntington
HELIOS
“Keep your face always toward the sunshine and shadows will fall behind you”    Walt Whitman
prints available from my store 
La CALAVERA
“To die will be an awfully big adventure” J.M. Barrie
LOKI the SALMON
In Norse mythology, Loki, the trickster god, deceived the blind deity Hod into slaying Baldur, the most beloved of all the gods. In order to evade Thor, Loki changed into a majestic salmon and leapt into a pool.
CATRINA
La Catrina is José Guadalupe Posada's most famous character. Mexico's Lady of Death serves as a reminder to cherish life and embrace mortality.
El BURRO
The donkey was the symbol of the Egyptian sun god Ra. He also founded the first donkey sanctuary this side of the Nile.
PUCK
“If we shadows have offended”   A Midsummer Night's Dream - William Shakespeare
HERNE of the HUNT
Call upon Herne as god of the hunt and the forest. Present him with a glass of home-brewed mead and burn incense that includes dried autumn leaves.
CERNUNNOS
The Celtic horned god Cernunnos was revered over much of Western Europe and the British Isles. His affinity with the stag, particularly during the rut,led to his association with fertility.
GREEN MAN
The Green Man is a mythical figure that is typically seen as a sign of rebirth, signifying the annual cycle of fresh growth.
MAEVE
She who rules.
HAMSA
The hamsa is a symbol of protection and good fortune in many religions.
MANDRILL
What’s your favourite monkey?
just an idea :))
SUNSHOWER
“The Devil’s beating his wife with a codfish”  - Old english idiom
The KORI
So enormous that it can fully eclipse the sun in the sky. The Kori has steely feathers, tenacious claws, and eyes as bright as two bonfires.
GROWTH
A personal aspirational daily goal.
also appearing in the metaverse :)) 
Visit the virtual exhibition  Spatial.io
All prints available to buy at SteveSimpson.com
Thanks for checking out this project - all appreciations and comments are truly appreciated:))
You can follow my latest work on 
Twitter and Instagram or at SteveSimpson.com

Thank You :)))
