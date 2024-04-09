Sakiroo Choi ™'s profile

'Hoop City' Game Character Design

basketball sports Street game ILLUSTRATION artwork concept art digital painting stylish
免费游玩3V3战术竞技游戏《全民街篮》。 组队开启对局，选择适合自己的位置球员，巧妙的利用球员专属技能和跑位，
体验原汁原味的街篮战术竞技，同时游戏还支持手柄操作哦，更多有趣体验尽在《全民街篮》
Street basketball game character design
As an Art Director, I coordinated and created the entire game art for three years.
most attention was paid to character design, and the characters come to play basketball with their own stories and feelings of inferiority.

3D was implemented with HDRP, and I tried to embody my style well
but express a realistic feel.

Promotional video

Because the characters were global, various races and body types were taken into consideration.
each shape and color had to fit the character's story, and care was taken with the items as well.

Character introduction video
2024 Hoop City E-Sports / 全民街篮 / Tournament 
I have been art directing street basketball games for three years. I'm happy that it was released in China this time, and it feels good to imagin Read More

