'Hoop City' Game Character Design

As an Art Director, I coordinated and created the entire game art for three years.
most attention was paid to character design, and the characters come to play basketball with their own stories and feelings of inferiority.
3D was implemented with HDRP, and I tried to embody my style well
but express a realistic feel.
Because the characters were global, various races and body types were taken into consideration.
each shape and color had to fit the character's story, and care was taken with the items as well.
