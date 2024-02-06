Dubai: Lost In Time

Franck Bohbot captures Dubai's transition from a small fishing village to a bustling metropolis. He explores neighborhoods like Deira and Bur Dubai, showcasing the city's diverse population and blending traditional scenes with modern architecture. Through his Leica lens, he captures timeless portraits and vibrant street life, highlighting the city's contrasts and constant motion. From the old souks to futuristic landmarks like the Museum of The Future, Bohbot's photographs celebrate the beauty of tradition and modernity. Amidst Dubai's rapid growth, he aims to preserve authenticity, focusing on the people and their surroundings while contemplating the city's future expansion and the interaction between humans and nature.