Franck Bohbot's profile

TOKYO MURMURINGS II

Franck Bohbot
Behance.net
TOKYO MURMURINGS

In the photographic series "Tokyo Murmurings," I immerse myself in the unique nocturnal ambiance of the Japanese capital. As Tokyo slips into a deep slumber, familiar cityscapes transform into a serene megalopolis, offering glimpses of hidden passages and larger-than-life artistic expressions. Through my lens, I meticulously capture the intricacies of Tokyo's expansive and asymmetrical architecture, drawing attention to its latent details. From the lively storefronts and energetic neon lights to the enigmatic realms of video game arcades, anime, and manga, the photographs unfold a visual narrative where color and light intertwine to shape each scene. Within this series, the coexistence of past and future emerges, as if a fragment from an upcoming era is suspended in the present—a moment reminiscent of old science fiction films or the vibrant hues of a manga palette.

 BY FRANCK BOHBOT
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
KING'S TREASURE BOX / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
PASSAGE / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) - C-Print Limited Edition of 5 © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
TSUKUMO / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) - C-Print Limited Edition of 5 © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
RED LIGHT / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
TSUKUMO / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) - C-Print Limited Edition of 5 © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
AKIHABARA / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
TOKYO MURMURINGS 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
TRADER 2 / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
ROAD TRIP / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
/ Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
ROX DOME / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
ADORES / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
ENZO BAR / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
CREAMSTER / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
PERSPECTIVE / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
CLUB SEGA / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
NIGHT AFTERNOON / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
DRAW YOUR DREAM / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
AKIBAOO / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
LATE SHIFT / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
EAT NIGHT / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
MACHIGAINE / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
NAVY / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
TOWER / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
CHEF / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
PLAN BUILD / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
KIRIN / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
SUPER TOKYO / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
FORUM / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
Photography japan tokyo neon architecture franck bohbot franckbohbot artwork Cinema
SOFIA / Tokyo Murmurings 48x60 inches (121.92 cm x 152.4 cm) Limited Edition of 5  © Franck Bohbot
If you have an interest in viewing the 'Tokyo Murmurings' catalog, acquiring limited edition signed prints, licensing my work, exploring commission opportunities, or simply say hello, please feel free to reach out via email at studio@franckbohbot.com
TOKYO MURMURINGS II
Published:
Franck Bohbot's profile

Owner

Franck Bohbot's profile
Paris, France

TOKYO MURMURINGS II

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields