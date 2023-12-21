TOKYO MURMURINGS II

TOKYO MURMURINGS





In the photographic series "Tokyo Murmurings," I immerse myself in the unique nocturnal ambiance of the Japanese capital. As Tokyo slips into a deep slumber, familiar cityscapes transform into a serene megalopolis, offering glimpses of hidden passages and larger-than-life artistic expressions. Through my lens, I meticulously capture the intricacies of Tokyo's expansive and asymmetrical architecture, drawing attention to its latent details. From the lively storefronts and energetic neon lights to the enigmatic realms of video game arcades, anime, and manga, the photographs unfold a visual narrative where color and light intertwine to shape each scene. Within this series, the coexistence of past and future emerges, as if a fragment from an upcoming era is suspended in the present—a moment reminiscent of old science fiction films or the vibrant hues of a manga palette.



