Character Designs: 2D and Stop-motion

It was an honour to design for the animated spot ‘The Stage Awaits’. Celebrating Wimbledon’s Centre Court Centenary, Directed by Smith & Foulkes, Nexus Studios.
I have always admired and had much respect for Stop-motion... but never got to design for any, until I heard from HouseSpecial. Below here are some of the projects I got to design for them, for stop-motion. And it is also always great to work for HouseSpecial!
Character explorations for BestBuy commercials. Directed by Kirk Kelley and Gee Staughton.
Directed by Kirk Kelley, this one below was for a promo featuring Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for CNN's New Year's Eve Show 2021.
The GENERAL Insurance pitch, directed by John Corbett
Directed by Gee Staughton this one was for Merrell Outdoors
Explorations on the theme of el Día de los Muertos/ Day of the Dead for Sauza Agave. Directed by Gee Staughton.