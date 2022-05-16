EXPO DUBAI 2020

Had the pleasure of designing characters for this beautiful short film! Nexus studios directing duo Smith & Foulkes created a captivating animated short film together with the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Tellart and Kossmanndejong, to celebrate the richness of Emirati culture and the unique ways of living of a young Nation. Taking inspiration from the Bedouin artform, Al Sadu, the pair wove a story through time with three generations of family life at the heart of its narrative. To ensure authenticity ran through every detail, the directing duo worked closely with an all-female team of Emirate archivists. The film blends accurate historical moments with hopeful re-imagined scenes of what life could look like in the future, with a wish for greater equality and inclusion. ‘Dreaming Together’ is being shown on an impressive 24-metre bespoke screen as the centrepiece of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020. The ambitious experience includes rising seats and immersive sounds providing a thrilling multi-sensory feast.Shorter for social: Find Smith & Foulkes’ captivating animated short currently on show as the centrepiece of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020. In celebration of Emirati culture, the directing duo worked closely with the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Tellart, Kossmanndejong and an all-female team of Emirate archivists to immortalise the Nation’s 50-year history
Ingress and Egress
Early Explorations
https://nexusstudios.com/work/expo/
Production Credits
Brand
Client: Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation for World Expo 2020 Dubai Archival research: Lest We Forget (UAE)
Agency
Agency: KDJ Tellart Productions
Agency Producer: Olivier Klonhammer
Concept, Script and Creative Direction: Tellart (NL) + Kossmanndejong (NL) Brand strategy, Brand Narrative and Guardianship: SY Partners
Agency Producer: Olivier Klonhammer
Concept, Script and Creative Direction: Tellart (NL) + Kossmanndejong (NL) Brand strategy, Brand Narrative and Guardianship: SY Partners
Production Company: Nexus Studios
Directors: Smith & Foulkes
Producer: Tracey Cooper
Production Manager: Edith Chappey
Producer: Tracey Cooper
Production Manager: Edith Chappey
Studio CG Lead: Nico Domerego
Art Director: Callum Strachan
Art Director: Callum Strachan
Storyboards: Gabriel Schucan
Character Designer: Sukanto Debnath
Character Designer: Melanie Climent
3D Generalist: Jonathan Vuillemin
3D/2D Generalist: Laura Quinn
Rigging: Lea Georges
Lead 2D Animator: Bishoy Gendi
2D Animator: Sim Marriott
2D Animator: Hozen Britto
2D Animator: Peter Dodd
2D Animator: Hozen Britto
2D Animator: Peter Dodd
2D Animator: Marylou Mao
2D Animator: Conor Ryan
2D Clean Up Artist: Giacomo Autili
2D Animator: Conor Ryan
2D Clean Up Artist: Giacomo Autili
2D Clean Up Artist: Rebecca Perrone
2D Clean Up Artist: Joe Cheng
2D Clean Up Artist: Chiara Sgatti
2D Clean Up Artist: Sasha Balan
2D Clean Up Artist: Judit Boor
2D Clean Up Artist: Joanna Boyle
2D Clean Up Artist: Chiara Sgatti
2D Clean Up Artist: Sasha Balan
2D Clean Up Artist: Judit Boor
2D Clean Up Artist: Joanna Boyle
2D Clean Up Artist: Andreia Serrano
VFX Artist: Paul Cousins
Lead Compositor: Jesse Richards
Lead Compositor: Jesse Richards
Compositor: Adriano Vessichelli
Compositor: Bethany Levy
Compositor: Guillaume Cassuto
Compositor: Daniele Baiardini
Editor: David Slade
Sound
Musical composition & soundscapes: Matthew Herbert
Sound Design: Resonate