EXPO DUBAI 2020

Had the pleasure of designing characters for this beautiful short film! Nexus studios directing duo Smith & Foulkes created a captivating animated short film together with the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Tellart and Kossmanndejong, to celebrate the richness of Emirati culture and the unique ways of living of a young Nation. Taking inspiration from the Bedouin artform, Al Sadu, the pair wove a story through time with three generations of family life at the heart of its narrative. To ensure authenticity ran through every detail, the directing duo worked closely with an all-female team of Emirate archivists. The film blends accurate historical moments with hopeful re-imagined scenes of what life could look like in the future, with a wish for greater equality and inclusion. ‘Dreaming Together’ is being shown on an impressive 24-metre bespoke screen as the centrepiece of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020. The ambitious experience includes rising seats and immersive sounds providing a thrilling multi-sensory feast.Shorter for social: Find Smith & Foulkes’ captivating animated short currently on show as the centrepiece of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020. In celebration of Emirati culture, the directing duo worked closely with the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Tellart, Kossmanndejong and an all-female team of Emirate archivists to immortalise the Nation’s 50-year history