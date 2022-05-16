TOU
EXPO DUBAI 2020
Sukanto Debnath
Behance.net
Had the pleasure of designing characters for this beautiful short film! Nexus studios directing duo Smith & Foulkes created a captivating animated short film together with the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Tellart and Kossmanndejong, to celebrate the richness of Emirati culture and the unique ways of living of a young Nation. Taking inspiration from the Bedouin artform, Al Sadu, the pair wove a story through time with three generations of family life at the heart of its narrative. To ensure authenticity ran through every detail, the directing duo worked closely with an all-female team of Emirate archivists. The film blends accurate historical moments with hopeful re-imagined scenes of what life could look like in the future, with a wish for greater equality and inclusion. ‘Dreaming Together’ is being shown on an impressive 24-metre bespoke screen as the centrepiece of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020. The ambitious experience includes rising seats and immersive sounds providing a thrilling multi-sensory feast.Shorter for social: Find Smith & Foulkes’ captivating animated short currently on show as the centrepiece of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020. In celebration of Emirati culture, the directing duo worked closely with the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Tellart, Kossmanndejong  and an all-female team of Emirate archivists to immortalise the Nation’s 50-year history
Ingress and Egress
Early Explorations
https://nexusstudios.com/work/expo/
Production Credits 
Brand
Client: Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation for World Expo 2020 Dubai Archival research: Lest We Forget (UAE)

Agency
Agency: KDJ Tellart Productions
Agency Producer: Olivier Klonhammer
Concept, Script and Creative Direction: Tellart (NL) + Kossmanndejong (NL) Brand strategy, Brand Narrative and Guardianship: SY Partners

Production Company: Nexus Studios
Directors: Smith & Foulkes
Producer: Tracey Cooper
Production Manager: Edith Chappey
Studio CG Lead: Nico Domerego
Art Director: Callum Strachan 
Storyboards: Gabriel Schucan 
Character Designer: Sukanto Debnath 
Character Designer: Melanie Climent 
3D Generalist: Jonathan Vuillemin 
3D/2D Generalist: Laura Quinn 
Rigging: Lea Georges
Lead 2D Animator: Bishoy Gendi 
2D Animator: Sim Marriott
2D Animator: Hozen Britto
2D Animator: Peter Dodd
2D Animator: Marylou Mao
2D Animator: Conor Ryan
2D Clean Up Artist: Giacomo Autili
 2D Clean Up Artist: Rebecca Perrone 
2D Clean Up Artist: Joe Cheng
2D Clean Up Artist: Chiara Sgatti
2D Clean Up Artist: Sasha Balan
2D Clean Up Artist: Judit Boor
2D Clean Up Artist: Joanna Boyle
2D Clean Up Artist: Andreia Serrano 
VFX Artist: Paul Cousins
Lead Compositor: Jesse Richards 
Compositor: Adriano Vessichelli 
Compositor: Bethany Levy 
Compositor: Guillaume Cassuto 
Compositor: Daniele Baiardini 
Editor: David Slade

Sound
Musical composition & soundscapes: Matthew Herbert 
Sound Design: Resonate
    Tools

    Creative Fields