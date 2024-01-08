The Vibrant Reds of Japan





In November 2023 I spent a few weeks in Japan in autumn. It wasn’t my first time visiting, but it had been almost 10 years since my last visit. People that know me know I love colour in my photographs, and Japan was the perfect place to explore my style: vibrant reds, oranges and yellow. There were beautiful colours everywhere and some of the most beautiful autumn colours I had seen. It was simply magical.





I was hypnotised by the beauty of the maple trees and the details in the colourful autumn leaves. And I was fascinated by the beauty of Mount Fuji, that I tried to photograph from many angles. It’s just such a special mountain that basically stands in the middle of nowhere. You can see it very well from every angle around, and some houses in villages nearby have spectacular views right from their windows.





Next to the beauty, I really enjoyed Japanese culture and food. The extremely quiet atmosphere in some remote places, little teahouses and cute stays where you could just feel completely at ease. And then authentic healthy food with great taste. Little houses with home owners just cooking for you for a very fair price. I loved all of it.





In these photo series I’m portraying Japan how I experienced it. I visited Tokyo & surroundings, The Mount Fuji Area, Matsumoto, Kyoto, Osaka and Koyasan. I only just scratched the surface and I am very much looking forward to exploring more.











