The Towers of Jewels
The Towers of Jewels 
La Palma Island

During May 2023 I spent some days on La Palma Island to capture the Tajinaste flowering plants in full bloom. I had been wanting to capture these plants, also known as the Towers of Jewels only, for a while. They are known to bloom on the Canary Islands at higher altitudes. This series was captured on the Roque De Los Muchachos high up on the Spanish island of La Palma. The night shots were captured from 2 to 6 AM. On this location you'll see the most beautiful night sky of Europe. And in combination with the beautiful Tajinastes, it looks unreal.

Flowers Albert dros La Palma la palma island canary canary islands purple tentacles tajinaste towers of jewels
The Towers of Jewels
Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Towers of Jewels

