











Mosaico Festival





Mosaico is a multidisciplinary festival in the city of mosaics, Piazza Armerina, Sicily.

Several moments and days, an artistic-cultural review with electronic music as its main component, that explores the worlds of cinema, photography, enhancement of the territory, cuisine, digital and much more, thanks to the right mix of local and international artists and guests. A zero edition that will mark a starting point for what we are sure will become a point of reference

in the Sicilian summer, not a sporadic moment, but a long-term project.

We want to restore value and dignity to the city, promoting a new way of using the spaces that define the soul and identity of Piazza Armerina. Art becomes the protagonist of Mosaico, with exhibitions that will guide the new generations in the rediscovery of the territory, offering them new experiences and the opportunity to experience a reality in which to believe and recognize themselves.

​​​​​​​











