Mosaico Festival
Mosaico is a multidisciplinary festival in the city of mosaics, Piazza Armerina, Sicily.
Several moments and days, an artistic-cultural review with electronic music as its main component, that explores the worlds of cinema, photography, enhancement of the territory, cuisine, digital and much more, thanks to the right mix of local and international artists and guests. A zero edition that will mark a starting point for what we are sure will become a point of reference
in the Sicilian summer, not a sporadic moment, but a long-term project.
We want to restore value and dignity to the city, promoting a new way of using the spaces that define the soul and identity of Piazza Armerina. Art becomes the protagonist of Mosaico, with exhibitions that will guide the new generations in the rediscovery of the territory, offering them new experiences and the opportunity to experience a reality in which to believe and recognize themselves.
Identity
Why Mosaico? The city of Piazza Armerina is famous for the Villa Romana del Casale, a UNESCO heritage site, with its wonderful mosaics. We wanted to go back to the origins to find a name that united our community around one name.
Everything related to the festival will be a tile: a participant, an artist, an event, a post, a print, merchandising and so on.
All this gives life to a mosaic of tiles, our Mosaico.
Mosaico Festival
Graphic design: Mattia Zingale
Photography: Emiliano Zingale, Ottavia Franchina, Sara Furceri
Video: Nora Trebastoni, Susanna Lo Leggio
Collettivo Mosaico: Matteo Adamo, Fedele Conti, Enrico Mazzarino, Gaetano Pecoraro, Mattia Stompo
