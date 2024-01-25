Campus.Bike
Campus.Bike is a startup that aims to launch the first entirely online platform dedicated to 360° cycling training. We worked closely with the Campus.Bike team to design the brand identity and the entire online experience. We wanted to structure a simple but at the same time dynamic language that exploited the shape of the circle as a basis to develop all the peculiar visual elements of the brand. Colors, shapes and typography take inspiration from the world of cycling to create a strong connection with it and allow target users to feel immediately involved within the campus.
Concept
As a one-of-a-kind, ever-evolving platform, we designed a dynamic identity based on the core figure of the circle, with each iteration representing the platform's categories and the world of cycling. A dynamic brand makes a sign like the circle simple and easily recognizable and strongly identifying.
Narrative
Campus.Bike is reliable, engaging, dynamic and highly professional. Whether you are an enthusiast or a novice in the world of cycling, you are now in the right place.
The narrative we have built places the brand as a welcoming, sharing place where you can learn new knowledge and be part of a vision that sees a more sustainable and green world.
UI/UX Design
We have designed a simple and minimal-looking interface. We wanted to highlight key elements like courses, and make them easy to spot and recognize information like difficulty level or category at a glance.
Client / Bikenomist S.r.l.
Agency / The Wave Studio
Team / Simone Guccio, Alessandra Mastroeni, Mattia Zingale
