Campus.Bike is a startup that aims to launch the first entirely online platform dedicated to 360° cycling training. We worked closely with the Campus.Bike team to design the brand identity and the entire online experience. We wanted to structure a simple but at the same time dynamic language that exploited the shape of the circle as a basis to develop all the peculiar visual elements of the brand. Colors, shapes and typography take inspiration from the world of cycling to create a strong connection with it and allow target users to feel immediately involved within the campus.



Concept

As a one-of-a-kind, ever-evolving platform, we designed a dynamic identity based on the core figure of the circle, with each iteration representing the platform's categories and the world of cycling. A dynamic brand makes a sign like the circle simple and easily recognizable and strongly identifying.






brand identity visual symbol sport Bike uiux branding typography graphic design training
Narrative

Campus.Bike is reliable, engaging, dynamic and highly professional. Whether you are an enthusiast or a novice in the world of cycling, you are now in the right place.
The narrative we have built places the brand as a welcoming, sharing place where you can learn new knowledge and be part of a vision that sees a more sustainable and green world.






UI/UX Design

We have designed a simple and minimal-looking interface. We wanted to highlight key elements like courses, and make them easy to spot and recognize information like difficulty level or category at a glance.





Client / Bikenomist S.r.l.
AgencyThe Wave Studio
Team /  Simone Guccio, Alessandra Mastroeni, Mattia Zingale

