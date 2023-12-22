'Handmade' Greyscalegorilla Plus

'Handmade' for Greyscalegorilla Plus
I was honoured to once again be invited to create a series of stills for the wonderful team at Greyscalegorilla to celebrate the launch of their new handmade assets on the GSG Plus platform.
The brief was to create a series of stills that highlight the quality and realism of the new 400 handmade assets in a contemporary and realistic setting.
Check out Greyscalegorilla plus:
https://greyscalegorilla.com/join-plus/
