'Doodads' Greyscalegorilla Plus

'Doodads' for Greyscalegorilla Plus
I was commission again by the amazing team at Greyscalegorilla to create a series of
B-Roll animations that would help highlight the new doodad models on the GSG Plus platform.
The brief was to create a set of playful loops that celebrated the 152 hand-crafted geometric shapes designed for high-end motion graphic trends.
My Role: Art Direction & Animation
Tools used:
C4D + AE + RS + ME
GGS Plus Doodads for modelling
GGS Plus Signal for animating
GGS Plus Modern Surfaces Materials for texturing
GGS Plus HDRI Link for lighting
Check out Greyscalegorilla plus:
https://greyscalegorilla.com/join-plus/
Design Development
Thanks for watching.