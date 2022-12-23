Dan Zucco's profile
'Doodads' Greyscalegorilla Plus
Dan Zucco
Behance.net

'Doodads' for Greyscalegorilla Plus  

I was commission again by the amazing team at Greyscalegorilla to create a series of 
B-Roll animations that would help highlight the new doodad models on the GSG Plus platform

The brief was to create a set of playful loops that celebrated the 152 hand-crafted geometric shapes designed for high-end motion graphic trends. 

My Role: Art Direction & Animation

Tools used:
C4D + AE + RS + ME
GGS Plus Doodads for modelling
GGS Plus Signal for animating
GGS Plus Modern Surfaces Materials for texturing
GGS Plus HDRI Link for lighting

Check out Greyscalegorilla plus:
https://greyscalegorilla.com/join-plus/


3D abstract animation colours geometric lighting materials Minimalism motiongraphics shapes
3D abstract animation colours geometric lighting materials Minimalism motiongraphics shapes
Design Development
3D abstract animation colours geometric lighting materials Minimalism motiongraphics shapes
3D abstract animation colours geometric lighting materials Minimalism motiongraphics shapes
3D abstract animation colours geometric lighting materials Minimalism motiongraphics shapes
3D abstract animation colours geometric lighting materials Minimalism motiongraphics shapes
Thanks for watching.
'Doodads' Greyscalegorilla Plus
48
298
5
Published:

Owner

Dan Zucco's profile
Dan Zucco
London, United Kingdom

'Doodads' Greyscalegorilla Plus

48
298
5
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives