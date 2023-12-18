Roman Shtein's profileJenya Shtein's profile

Pasters

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red




Pasters is for pasta lovers. 

Imagine classic Italian cuisine, but make it modern, make it fresh – that's the Pasters vibe. We're spilling the beans on how we cooked up a visual identity that's as lively as a Roman street festival but with a modern twist. 

Pasters isn't your grandma's trattoria; it's a culinary rollercoaster blending the best of old-school Italian flavors with a dash of modern pizzazz. Our goal? To serve up authenticity in a setting that's as sleek as a Ferrari. The visual identity? It's the secret sauce.




visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red
visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red
visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red
visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red
visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red
visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red
visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red
visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red
visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red
visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red
visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red
visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red
visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red
visual identity logo brand identity gastronomia Pasta restaurant cafe branding italian red
Pasters
Published: