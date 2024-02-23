Podpunkt )'s profile

GLI—brand identity

Global Leaders Institute

The Global Leaders Institute presents a comprehensive Executive MBA created for individuals in the arts. The logo draws inspiration from the gestures of the conductor, who sets the pace for the orchestra, capturing the distinctive shape that reflect the movements of the baton. The design incorporates references to ink, movement but also global connection, seamlessly aligning with GLI’s core values.


Client
Mark Gillespie, Mariangela Quiroga, Santiago Hernández 
/ The Orchestra of the Americas Group

Art Direction
 Emilka Bojańczyk / Podpunkt 

Design & Motion design
Zuza Charkiewicz / Podpunkt

Animation
Ewa Najnigier-Galińska / Podpunkt


GLI—brand identity
