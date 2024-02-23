GLI—brand identity

Global Leaders Institute
The Global Leaders Institute presents a comprehensive Executive MBA created for individuals in the arts. The logo draws inspiration from the gestures of the conductor, who sets the pace for the orchestra, capturing the distinctive shape that reflect the movements of the baton. The design incorporates references to ink, movement but also global connection, seamlessly aligning with GLI’s core values.
Client
Mark Gillespie, Mariangela Quiroga, Santiago Hernández
Mark Gillespie, Mariangela Quiroga, Santiago Hernández
/ The Orchestra of the Americas Group
Art Direction
Emilka Bojańczyk / Podpunkt
Design & Motion design
Zuza Charkiewicz / Podpunkt
Animation
Ewa Najnigier-Galińska / Podpunkt