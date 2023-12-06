ZEMLYA COLLECTION

ZEMLYA
A NEW COLLECTION BY SERHII MAKHNO AT LES ATELIERS COURBET IN NEW YORK
Photo:
Les Ateliers Courbet,
Alex Rekhlitskyi,
Marharyta Ivasenko
On November 8, the world-famous Les Ateliers Courbet hosted a presentation of a new collection of unique ceramic furniture and decor by the artist Serghii Makhno. The author presented innovative and extraordinary products that he and his team have been working on over the past two years. Read more about the concept of the release, the features of the new work, and the gallery itself.
_
8 листопада у всесвітньовідомій Les Ateliers Courbet відбулася презентація нової колекції унікальних керамічних меблів та декору від митця Сергія Махна. Автор представив новаторські й екстраординарні вироби, над якими він і його команда працювали протягом останніх двох років. Про концепт релізу, особливості нових робіт та про саму галерею читайте далі.
THE CONCEPT
Zemlya is clay, from which Adam was created. It was used to make the first dishes and amulets. It is the origin of life, and the beginning of culture, crafts, and arts. It is also the beginning of the history of everyday life. This extraordinary collection brings humanity back to its origins.
Zemlya is Ukraine, the homeland of Serhii Makhno. It was here that the Trypillian culture emerged 7,000 years ago, giving rise to unique ceramic wonders. For all these centuries, despite the destruction of entire cultural centers, ceramic art in Ukraine has been passed down from generation to generation, albeit in a whisper, with ancient authentic techniques and secrets. They were collected, revived, and embodied in this collection by the master's team, adding their own inventions and know-how.
Zemlya is our planet, the home of all humanity as a single cultural and historical organism. This collection is a reflection on its development through objects. The deep pre-industrial past is read here as well as the distant postmodern future. The artist offers his vision of the essence of the interior - natural and ecological. This is a visionary collection about eco-futurism, green technologies, and the design of the new millennium.
_
В перекладі на англійську, слово “земля” має одразу три значення — ground, land та Earth.
Земля — це глина, з неї був створений Адам. З неї робили перший посуд та обереги. Це виток життя, початок культури, ремесел і мистецтв. А ще початок історії побуту. Ця надзвичайна колекція повертає людство до його витоків.
Земля — це Україна, батьківщина Сергія Махна. Саме тут 7 000 років тому виникла Трипільська культура, що породила унікальні дива кераміки. Всі ці століття керамічне мистецтво в Україні, хоч і пошепки, та все ж передавалося з покоління в покоління, зі стародавніми автентичними техніками й секретами. Їх зібрала, відродила та втілила у цій колекції команда майстра, додавши власних винаходів і ноу-хау.
Земля — це наша планета, дім усього людства як єдиного культурно-історичного організму. Перед нами колекція-роздум про його розвиток через предмети. Глибоке доіндустріальне минуле тут читається так само, як і далеке майбутнє. Митець пропонує своє бачення сутності інтер’єру — природне та екологічне. Це колекція-візія про екофутуризм, зелені технології і дизайн нового тисячоліття.
"For me, Zemlya is the beginning and the end. It's where we come from and where we return to. And even though in English these are three completely different words, for me it's the same concept" — Serhii Makhno
_
“ДЛЯ МЕНЕ ZEMLYA — ЦЕ ПОЧАТОК І КІНЕЦЬ. З ЦЬОГО З’ЯВЛЯЄМОСЯ, У ЦЕ Ж І ПОВЕРТАЄМОСЯ. І ХОЧА В АНГЛІЙСЬКІЙ ЦЕ ТРИ ЗОВСІМ РІЗНІ СЛОВА, ДЛЯ МЕНЕ ЦЕ ОДНЕ ПОНЯТТЯ” — Сергій Махно
UNIQUENES
ZEMLYA's peculiarity is that the handmade objects have large and intricate shapes: massive two-meter-long lamps are shining art sculptures; one hundred-kilogram biomorphic chairs resemble unprecedented beasts; long ceramic benches and tables fascinate with their perfect monolithicity.
_
Особливістю ZEMLYA є те, що виготовлені вручну предмети мають габаритні й вигадливі форми: масивні двометрові світильники — сяючі артскульптури; стокілограмові біоморфні крісла нагадують небачених звірів; довгі керамічні лавки та столи заворожують своєю ідеальною монолітністю.
Thanks to innovative techniques of working with clay, the craftsmen overcame the basic property of the material - the attraction to solid rounded forms. And they created something unique - a combination of flat, tubular, and curved structures. This is quite unusual for ceramics.
In addition, the ceramists used their own inventions in glazing, texturing, coloring, sintering, oxidizing, and restoring surfaces. They experimented with the atmosphere and temperature in kilns, with the combination of many production techniques in one object. Special attention should be paid to the studio's know-how, the QUADROPODS artistic blocks, which became the basis for a significant part of the collection. MAKHNO studio masters Slavko Odarchenko, Olexandr Yarovyi, and others put a lot of passion into turning extraordinary design ideas into real unique art objects
_
Завдяки новаторським технікам роботи з глиною, майстри подолали базову властивість матеріалу — тяжіння до цілісних округлих форм. І створили дещо унікальне — поєднання пласких, трубчатих та вигнутих конструктивів. Що зовсім нехарактерні для кераміки.
До того ж керамісти використали авторські техніки й у глазуруванні, текстуруванні, колоруванні, випалюванні, окисленні та відновленні поверхонь. Експериментували з атмосферою і температурою у печах, з поєднанням багатьох технік виробництва в одному предметі. Окремої уваги заслуговує ноу-хау студії, художні блоки QUADROPODS, що стали основою для значної частини колекції. Майстри студії MAKHNO доклали чимало пристрасті, щоб перетворити сміливі дизайн-ідеї на реальні й неповторні артоб’єкти.
FURNITURE:
alive and wild, as if they hid among the coziness of the house to become home. These beautiful giants impress visually and attract tactilely. Thanks to their intricate textures, you want to touch, hug, lean against, look at, and interact with them. This is furniture for rooms with a lot of space. They do not require any decoration. And most importantly, they are extremely comfortable and pleasant
_
МЕБЛІ:
живі та дикі, вони наче причаїлися серед затишку господи, щоб стати домашніми. Ці красиві велетні вражають візуально та приваблюють тактильно. Завдяки вигадливим фактурам їх хочеться торкатися, обіймати, притулятися, роздивлятися, взаємодіяти. Це меблі для кімнат, де багато простору. Вони не потребують жодного декорування. А найголовніше — надзвичайно зручні та приємні.
The sturdy armchairs from the DUTA, PYL, and SYAIVO series seem to be carved from a solid piece of rock, which guarantees an explosive visual effect in the interior. But to create SHELEST, ZMIY, KOLYSKA, and other chairs, we invented a unique technique of manufacturing and combining thin tubular components, which cannot be repeated without knowing the secrets of baking. The VALUN table is unique in that it has an almost two-meter-long perfectly straight ceramic tabletop, which is unusual for a material that tends to be rounded.
_
Кремезні крісла з серії DUTA, PYL та SYAIVO — наче вирізані з суцільного уламка скелі, це гарантує вражаючий візуальний ефект в інтер’єрі. А от для створення SHELEST, ZMIY, KOLYSKA та інших стільців вигадали унікальну техніку виготовлення та поєднання тонких трубчатих компонентів, яку неможливо повторити без знання студійних секретів випалювання. Стіл VALUN унікальний тим, що має майже двометрову ідеально пряму керамічну стільницю, що нехарактерно для матеріалу, який тяжіє до округлих форм.
The ULAMOK and MUL accent benches surprise with their monolithic nature, while the KVARTS table, on the contrary, is a masterful combination of many parts. The creativity and rhythm of the VUSHKA armchair and the mysterious TYMCHASOVE mirror are worth mentioning separately, as these works are works of art that set a new standard for object collection design. The same can be said about the intricately designed PRATSYA double table or the incredibly decorated SPOKYI rounded bed
_
Акцентні лавки ULAMOK та MUL дивують своєю монолітністю, а стіл KVARTS — навпаки, майстерним поєднанням багатьох частин. Окремо варто зазначити креатив і ритм форм крісла VUSHKA та загадкового дзеркала TYMCHASOVE, ці роботи самі по собі є витворами мистецтва, що задають нову планку предметному колекційному дизайну. Це ж можна сказати і про вигадливо сконструйований подвійний стіл PRATSYA, чи неймовірно декороване округле ліжко SPOKYI.
LIGHTING:
ceramic lamps are a well-known superpower of Serhii Makhno, but in the new collection he has surpassed his previous inventions. The incredible STUPA lamp can reach two meters in height. The wonderful QUADROLAMP is a story of skillful decoration with futuristic QUADROPODS blocks, for the first time a ceramic lamp is not a solid one, but as if assembled from a construction set. And here are the stars of the evening - fantastic lamps from the BA-VOV-NA series, which look like living buds blooming with honey light. For their manufacture, a special technique of ceramic cracks formation was invented, which imitates natural tectonic processes, as if from the heart of an exploding planet, the radiance breaks through them. The addition to the KHMARA series deserves special mention, as the iconic shape is finally presented in the form of a floor lamp
_
ОСВІТЛЕННЯ:
керамічні світильники — знана суперсила майстра Сергія Махна, та у новій колекції він перевершив минулі творіння. Неймовірний світильник STUPA може сягати двох метрів у висоту. А ось чудесна QUADROLAMP — це історія про майстерне декорування футуристичними блоками QUADROPODS. Вперше керамічна лампа не є цільною, а наче зібрана з конструктора. Ось і зірки вечора — фантастичні світильники з серії BA-VOV-NA, схожі на живі бутони, що розпускаються медовим світлом. Для їх виготовлення вигадали спеціальну техніку утворення керамічних тріщин, що наслідує природні тектонічні процеси, наче з серця планети крізь них проривається сяйво. Окремої згадки заслуговує доповнення до серії KHMARA, нарешті культова форма представлена у вигляді торшера
DECOR:
It looks like a fantastic ceramic construction set. The amazing QUADROPODS are a new invention of the studio that rethinks the methods of working with interiors. These six-pointed ceramic blocks can be used as wall tiles, furniture components, support elements, or as independent decorative pieces. Now you can create entire interior worlds just from these blocks. For example, the QUADROWALL art wall and the creative BIBLIOTEKA shelving.
_
ДЕКОР:
Це виглядає, наче фантастичний керамічний конструктор. Дивовижні QUADROPODS – новий винахід студії, що переосмислює методи роботи з інтер’єрами. Ці шести- та восьмикінечні керамічні блоки можна використовувати як настінну плитку, меблевий конструктив, опорні елементи, або як самостійну деталь декору. Тепер ви можете творити цілі інтер’єрні світи просто з цих блоків. До прикладу артстіна QUADROWALL та креативний стелаж BIBLIOTEKA.
MIRRORS AND WASHBASINS:
_
ДЗЕРКАЛА ТА РУКОМИЙНИКИ:
Лінійка керамічних артрукомийників PISOK складається з одинарних та подвійних, довгих та коротких елементів, в залежності від вашої ванної кімнати. Тут використане унікальне глазурування та декорування розписом. А для особливо вибагливої естетики виготовили BANIAK, автентичну посудину, що надихає доіндустріальною первозданністю.
The mirrors are represented by the OKO series, as well as separate BULKA and BUBLYK, which have artistic components and go beyond the usual design solutions, as their decor uses a combination of different clays and shapes, from tubers to QUADROPODS pieces. The most difficult and skillful thing here is to merge the mirrored core and the sintered figured decoration.
_
Дзеркала представлені серією OKO, а також окремими BULKA та BUBLYK, що вирізняються яскравою артскладовою та виходять за межі звичних дизайн рішень, адже у їх декорі використовується поєднання різних глин і форм, від бульб до шматків QUADROPODS. Найважче та наймайстерніше тут — злити воєдине дзеркальну серцевину та випалену фігурну оздобу.
ABOUT LES ATELIERS COURBET
Les Ateliers Courbet is a New York-based design gallery known for its unique focus on the work of contemporary artisanal artists who carry on centuries-old traditions.
Founded in 2013 by Melanie Courbet, the gallery has gained international recognition among private collectors, interior designers, and cultural institutions. Today, the gallery presents more than 50 traditional crafts handed down from generation to generation by respected artisans from around the world, including Tadao Ando and the Venini glassblowers, Nepalese weavers and Frank Gehry, Aldo Bakker and silversmiths from the Vienna Silver Manufactory, and now Serhii Makhno.
_
Les Ateliers Courbet - це нью-йоркська галерея дизайну, відома своїм унікальним фокусом на творчість сучасних художників-ремісників, продовжувачів багатовікових традицій.
Заснована у 2013 році Мелані Курбе, галерея здобула міжнародне визнання серед приватних колекціонерів, дизайнерів інтер'єрів та культурних інституцій. Сьогодні в галереї представлено понад 50 традиційних ремесел, що передаються з покоління в покоління шанованими майстрами з усього світу, серед яких Тадао Андо та склодуви Веніні, непальські ткачі та Френк Гері, Альдо Баккер та сріблярі з Віденської мануфактури срібла, а тепер і Сергій Махно.
We invite all beauty lovers to visit the ZEMLYA exhibition by Serhii Makhno at Les Ateliers Courbet gallery until January 10, as well as to view the new collection on the MAKHNO studio website.
Have a great time!
_
Запрошуємо всіх поціновувачів краси на виставку ZEMLYA Сергія Махна в галереї Les Ateliers Courbet до 10 січня, а також до перегляду нової колекції на сайті студії MAKHNO.
Приємних вражень!