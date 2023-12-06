ZEMLYA COLLECTION





THE CONCEPT





Zemlya is clay, from which Adam was created. It was used to make the first dishes and amulets. It is the origin of life, and the beginning of culture, crafts, and arts. It is also the beginning of the history of everyday life. This extraordinary collection brings humanity back to its origins.





Zemlya is Ukraine, the homeland of Serhii Makhno. It was here that the Trypillian culture emerged 7,000 years ago, giving rise to unique ceramic wonders. For all these centuries, despite the destruction of entire cultural centers, ceramic art in Ukraine has been passed down from generation to generation, albeit in a whisper, with ancient authentic techniques and secrets. They were collected, revived, and embodied in this collection by the master's team, adding their own inventions and know-how.



